Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,183,871 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.15% of ON Semiconductor worth $354,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $43.81. 63,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,617. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

