Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $608.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $628.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.