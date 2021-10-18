Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

