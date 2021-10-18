Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $106.29

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.