VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 4.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 141,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,743. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

