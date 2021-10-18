SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.44. 84,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.