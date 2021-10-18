Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. 9,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,358. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

