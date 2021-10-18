50,000 Shares in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Acquired by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UpHealth, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

