Ally Financial Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,439,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 20,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.