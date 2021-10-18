Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.00 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

