Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

