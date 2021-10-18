Lcnb Corp Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.8% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,692 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

