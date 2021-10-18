The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,551,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 344,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.41 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $350.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.13.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

