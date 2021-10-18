Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,512. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

