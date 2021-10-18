Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stake Raised by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 4.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

BEPC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.