Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.1% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.35.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,844. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

