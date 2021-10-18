CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 424,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $257,090 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in CareCloud by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTBC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

