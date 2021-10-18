iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 435,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $904,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRTC stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,477. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

