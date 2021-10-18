Short Interest in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Drops By 35.9%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 223,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLUA remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,303. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

