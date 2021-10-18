Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:MSN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,058. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 134,007 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

