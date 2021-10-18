Short Interest in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Declines By 36.7%

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,498. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $244.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

