Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Insider Garry Strong Buys 500,000 Shares

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Garry Strong purchased 500,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
About Red Hill Iron
