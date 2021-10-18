Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Insider Garry Strong Buys 500,000 Shares

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Garry Strong purchased 500,000 shares of Red Hill Iron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Red Hill Iron

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

