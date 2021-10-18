Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,096,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $319,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 80,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in Xylem by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $123.75. 3,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,479 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

