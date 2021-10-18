Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 241 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $510.75. 10,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,604. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.72. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $514.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

