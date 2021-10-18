Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 24,919 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 1.21% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of PSTI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,407. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

