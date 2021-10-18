Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 3,977 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 3.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 320,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $57.32. 40,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,358. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

