Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,037,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

