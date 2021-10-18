Brokerages Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $141.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.30 million and the lowest is $141.16 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $136.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $575.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in EVERTEC by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EVERTEC by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EVERTEC by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 554,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 142,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

