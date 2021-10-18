Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $162.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

EA remained flat at $$134.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,924. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,314. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco raised its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

