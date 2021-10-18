VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 901,650 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $154,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 850,923 shares of company stock valued at $17,608,133 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

