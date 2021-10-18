Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 31,291 shares.The stock last traded at $22.18 and had previously closed at $22.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

