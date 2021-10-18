Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.90. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 47,131 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $7,308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 692,006 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.