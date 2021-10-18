Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $19.48. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

