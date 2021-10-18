Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Gap Down to $33.43

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $32.53. Summit Materials shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 1,733 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Summit Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.