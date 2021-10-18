Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Gap Down to $33.43

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $32.53. Summit Materials shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 1,733 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Summit Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

