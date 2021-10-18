Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 45.1% in September

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,621. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

