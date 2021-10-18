Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 45.1% in September

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR remained flat at $$1.10 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,621. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
