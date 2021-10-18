First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $76.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

