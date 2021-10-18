Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.81. Infinera shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 18,405 shares changing hands.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

