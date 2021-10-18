Barclays Raises Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCO. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

CCO remained flat at $$2.69 during trading on Monday. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

