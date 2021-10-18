Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fangdd Network Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Fangdd Network Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,227. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

