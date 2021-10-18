Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.64. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.