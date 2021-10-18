Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.88. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 10,954 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYZN. Wedbush increased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

