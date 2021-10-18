Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $10.89

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.89, but opened at $11.34. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands.

NEXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.