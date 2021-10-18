Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.49

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.49 and last traded at $81.49, with a volume of 6485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.