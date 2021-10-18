The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $576.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $520.00 to $576.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.10.

GS opened at $406.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

