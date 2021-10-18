Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Decreases By 37.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

