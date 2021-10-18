Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 4,034 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.21. 4,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

