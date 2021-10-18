Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 125,382 shares.The stock last traded at $10.20 and had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $521.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

