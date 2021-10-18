Wolfswood Holdings LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share makes up 1.2% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wolfswood Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,125,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,547,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,066,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,297,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,796. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.