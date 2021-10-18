Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. VSE comprises approximately 4.9% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 28.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,315. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.05 million, a PE ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

