AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Position Reduced by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. lessened its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,180 shares during the period. AdvanSix comprises 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Towle & Co. owned 2.61% of AdvanSix worth $21,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.